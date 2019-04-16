|
|
Paul T. Mangano
Farmingdale - Paul T. Mangano, 70, of Farmingdale passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Brooklyn and had lived in Jackson and Lakewood before settling in Farmingdale in 1972. Paul was a life member of the Farmingdale Fire Company, as well as a member of the Modest Movers Car Club of Lakewood and the NHRA. He was a parts manager at Pep Boys in Howell for twenty years, and a master mechanic for 30 years prior to that. His best days were spent on the back deck and he enjoyed nothing more than his family, the town of Farmingdale and the fire company.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Irene Mangano; and uncle, Joseph Mangano. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Robin Mangano; son, Steven "Guido" Mangano and his fiancée, Jennifer McCue; two grandsons, Dante S. Mangano and Damien J. Milgazo; sister, Laura "Cookie" Mangano; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mangano; sisters-in-law, Carol L. Wohr and her husband, David, Cindy Gibson, and Judith Billock; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 11:00 AM funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Farmingdale Hook & Ladder, 54 Main Street, Farmingdale, NJ 07727. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019