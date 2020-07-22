1/
Paul Thomas Shafer
1959 - 2020
Paul Thomas Shafer

Paul Thomas Shafer was born October 2, 1959 in Summit, New Jersey to Dorothy and Ronald Shafer and passed at his home in Wanamassa, NJ on July 9, 2020. One of five siblings, Paul lived in Berkeley Heights, until moving to Interlaken in 1967 where he attended Bradley School and Asbury Park High School.

Paul was a gentle soul and a terrific cook. In the kitchen, he wielded his father's sense of humor and his mother's precision. His apple pie was so good it could turn your whole day around—and he kept a secret, delicious gravy recipe his family will be trying to emulate for years to come. Those who dined at "Piancones" in Bradley Beach, "Sheraton" in Eatontown "The Chelsea" in Shrewsbury and the "Rescue in Belmar", would have been lucky to sample Paul's perfectly plated dishes over the years. A voracious reader, Paul had the uncommon ability to finish a book in one or two sittings, with near total recall.

Paul was pre-deceased five years to the date, by his one true love, Michael Kirby, with whom he shared a lifelong partnership of over 20 years. The picture of devotion and delight, you could find Paul and Michael planting flowers and vegetables in their garden, embarking on impromptu day trips, and hunting for great art, all the while belly-laughing the whole time. They were two peas in a "far-out" pod and there's no doubt they're now reunited in Heaven dancing to "The Boss" in the kitchen of their dreams.

Paul lives on in his family's hearts and in their shared sense of adventure and love of humor (particularly the humor that results from observing life's little, everyday absurdities). He is survived by his sisters, Anne Shafer of Neptune and Nancy Winter of Asbury Park, and his brothers, Timothy Shafer (Karen Clarke) of Cranford and Jesse Shafer (Trish Shafer) of Philadelphia. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews: Nicholas and Emilie Winter of Asbury Park, Rebecca and Jacob Shafer of Cranford, NJ, and Anna, Aaron and Luke Shafer of Philadelphia. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Ronald and Dorothy Shafer. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. Services are private. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneral.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
