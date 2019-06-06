|
|
Paul V. Dobry
Lakewood - Paul V. Dobry, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Long Branch, Paul was raised in Matawan and had lived in Old Bridge for many years before moving to Lakewood where he has resided for the last 20 years.
Mr. Dobry proudly served in the United States Army.
Paul worked for General Motors in Linden as a Computer Technician before his retirement. He was a member of the Cheesquake Volunteer Fire Company in Old Bridge as well as the President of the Little League in Madison Township. He was a Communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant for many years. Paul loved to fish and enjoyed computers. He was always working on household projects and could fix anything.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol Dobry; his children, Mark Dobry and his wife Jill, Vance Dobry and his wife, Darlene, Faith Dobry, Paul Dobry Jr. and his wife, Erin and Laura Dobry and her husband, Paul; his eight grandchildren, Tamara, Mallory, Nick, Alex, Stephen, Jordan, Tommy and Chris.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11 am at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Boulevard, Brick, NJ 08723.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019