Paul W. Jaworski
Paul W. Jaworski

Middletown - Paul W. Jaworski, age 65, of Middletown, NJ, passed away suddenly on September 17th, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center while surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 41 years, Martha, and his 4 children: Brian and his wife Diana, Peter, Katie, and Paul; and one adored grandchild, Carter. He is also survived by his brothers, Chris and Mark.

Paul was born in Colonia, NJ to Walter and Catherine Jaworski. He was a graduate of C.W. Post Long Island NY, where he met his wife. He founded MRJ Builders and as a builder & general contractor, tirelessly and professionally served the needs of many clients over 40 years. He enjoyed family vacations to Upstate NY, Cape May, Florida, and Key West. He also enjoyed going to Mets & Giants games, numerous concerts, spending quality time with his family and friends, and any excuse to light a firework.

He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday the 26th from 1-4pm at John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
