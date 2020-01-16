|
Paul W. Weinland
Jackson - Paul W. Weinland, age 79, of Jackson, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, New Jersey. Paul was born July 20, 1940 in Elizabeth, NJ as the son of the the late Getrude and George Weinland.
Paul retired as Director of Corporate Services Procurement for Merck & Co., Inc. Mr. Weinland was active in community service in Hunterdon County, NJ.
Husband of the late Margaret Elizabeth Weinland who passed away in 2014, Paul is survived by their children, Jeffrey T. Weinland of Orlando, FL, and Donna Watts of Jackson, NJ; two grandchildren, Justin and Sabrina; a sister, Frances VanBuskirk of Moscow, PA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral service will be conducted at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest alongside his late wife in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold, NJ at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the School of St. Jude in Tanzania by visiting www.schoolofstjude.org
