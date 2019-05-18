Resources
More Obituaries for Paul White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul W. White Obituary
Paul W White

Jackson & Eatontown - Paul W White, 85, formerly of Jackson & Eatontown, passed peacefully on May 15, 2019. The youngest of 9 siblings, he served as an army photographer during the Korean War. In the following years he worked at Thom McCann, Woodlawn UMH Park, & Hess/Speedway. He is survived by wife Louise aka Lilly, son Phil, and daughter in law Melanie. Services will be private. If you wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to his memoriam fundraiser page for .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.