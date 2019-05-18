|
|
Paul W White
Jackson & Eatontown - Paul W White, 85, formerly of Jackson & Eatontown, passed peacefully on May 15, 2019. The youngest of 9 siblings, he served as an army photographer during the Korean War. In the following years he worked at Thom McCann, Woodlawn UMH Park, & Hess/Speedway. He is survived by wife Louise aka Lilly, son Phil, and daughter in law Melanie. Services will be private. If you wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to his memoriam fundraiser page for .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 18, 2019