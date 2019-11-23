|
|
Paula C. Figuly
Paula C. Figuly, 83, was peacefully called to the Lord Thursday November 7, 2019 at her home. Native to New Jersey, she enjoyed traveling the world, playing piano, crossword puzzles, Atlantic City and was a proud member of various charitable organizations including a lifetime contributor to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Paula was predeceased by her husband Capt. Robert Figuly, and brothers Victor & Joseph Rowin. She is survived by her children, Robert, Susan Figuly Colbert & Christopher, brother John Rowin, her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019