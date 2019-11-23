Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Figuly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula C. Figuly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula C. Figuly Obituary
Paula C. Figuly

Paula C. Figuly, 83, was peacefully called to the Lord Thursday November 7, 2019 at her home. Native to New Jersey, she enjoyed traveling the world, playing piano, crossword puzzles, Atlantic City and was a proud member of various charitable organizations including a lifetime contributor to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Paula was predeceased by her husband Capt. Robert Figuly, and brothers Victor & Joseph Rowin. She is survived by her children, Robert, Susan Figuly Colbert & Christopher, brother John Rowin, her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -