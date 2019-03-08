Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine's Church
Spring Lake, NJ
Wall Township - Funeral service and mass for Paula M.Jordan, resident of Wall Township, N.J., will be held at 11:00 am, March 9, 2019, at St. Catharine's Church in Spring Lake. Mrs. Jordan passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Paula Jordan was born in 1936 in Jersey City. She was united in marriage to John J. Jordan on August 9, 1956. He preceded her in death, April 2, 1990.

Paula was an accomplished artist and is noted for many watercolors of pastoral scenes of Spring Lake. In addition to her watercolors, Paula received high accolades for her sculptures and many other mediums. She studied art at the Newark School of Fine Arts and was past Secretary of the Manasquan River Group of Artists. She was a devoted church member and Eucharistic minister, loyal and caring friend and had an active role in her community.

She is survived by her children, Donna Greenthal, John Jordan, Rosemary (Didi) Jordan and Stephen Jordan, eleven loving grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She raised her children in Rutherford, NJ.

Paula's warm, loving spirit lifted and touched so many lives. Her presence will truly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at this link gofundme.com/memorial-Paula-Jordan

This is a memorial bench fund we are creating for her at GoFundMe.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019
