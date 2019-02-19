|
|
Pauline "Polly" Belanger
Toms River - Pauline "Polly" Belanger (Ruggiero), 82, Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her family. Born in Montclair, she lived in Verona before moving to Toms River in 1998. She was an executive secretary for Howe Richardson Scale Co. for 20 years. She served as an auxiliary member on the Verona Fire rescue squad for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband Louis Belanger, Jr. She is survived by her children, Sharon Jones of Vero Beach, FL, Steve Belanger of New Lisbon, NJ, Suzanne Eckert (Joe) of Ortley Beach, NJ, Scott Belanger (Renee) of Hopatcong, NJ, Stacy Cardell (Burke) of Vero Beach , FL; her sisters Patricia Anzalone and Francesca Bergenti; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. Memorial Service will be at 12:15 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to either the Verona Fire Dept. 880 Bloomfield Ave Verona, NJ 07044 or Meridian Hospice South Office 80 Nautilus Dr. Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019