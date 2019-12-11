Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine's Church
110 Bray Ave.
N. Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Zaborney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline C. Zaborney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline C. Zaborney Obituary
Pauline C. Zaborney

Hazlet - Pauline C. Zaborney, 82, of Hazlet, NJ, died on December 9, 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. She was born in Jersey City to the late Peter and Irene (nee Mercantante) Rotolo. Paula attended Beautician's School after High School and worked for many years at local salons. Later in life, she was a waitress at Red Oak Diner. When Paula was younger she enjoyed roller skating and was even part of the roller derby. She also enjoyed bowling and music, especially Barbara Streisand and the Phantom of the Opera. Paula and her husband loved to go to Pt Pleasant to walk the Boardwalk. While her children were growing up, Paula made sure that theirs was the house where everyone wanted to be.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Tina Zaborney; her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Thomas Jans; her granddaughter, Whitney Jans and her fiance, Ryan Murphy; her siblings and their spouses, Nicholas and Carol Rotolo, Antoinette and Jack Pantaleo, Irene and Jerome Bailey, Rosemarie and Joseph Leroy, Jennifer Rotolo, and Kenneth and Anne Rotolo; as well as her nieces nephews and friends that will miss her dearly.

Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Edward Martin Zaborney in 2012, and her sister, Maryann Murphy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pauline's name to the or to the Monmouth County SPCA. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -