Pauline C. Zaborney
Hazlet - Pauline C. Zaborney, 82, of Hazlet, NJ, died on December 9, 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. She was born in Jersey City to the late Peter and Irene (nee Mercantante) Rotolo. Paula attended Beautician's School after High School and worked for many years at local salons. Later in life, she was a waitress at Red Oak Diner. When Paula was younger she enjoyed roller skating and was even part of the roller derby. She also enjoyed bowling and music, especially Barbara Streisand and the Phantom of the Opera. Paula and her husband loved to go to Pt Pleasant to walk the Boardwalk. While her children were growing up, Paula made sure that theirs was the house where everyone wanted to be.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Tina Zaborney; her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Thomas Jans; her granddaughter, Whitney Jans and her fiance, Ryan Murphy; her siblings and their spouses, Nicholas and Carol Rotolo, Antoinette and Jack Pantaleo, Irene and Jerome Bailey, Rosemarie and Joseph Leroy, Jennifer Rotolo, and Kenneth and Anne Rotolo; as well as her nieces nephews and friends that will miss her dearly.
Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Edward Martin Zaborney in 2012, and her sister, Maryann Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pauline's name to the or to the Monmouth County SPCA. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019