Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
1 Phalanx Road
Colts Neck, NJ
View Map
Pauline Capone Madzin Obituary
Pauline Capone Madzin

Freehold Township - Pauline Capone Madzin, 91 of Applewood Estates, Freehold Township passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. Born in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, she had lived in Colts Neck for 49 years prior to moving Freehold Township.

Mrs. Madzin was a teacher's aide for the Colts Neck Board of Education.

She was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Colts Neck.

She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Madzin in 2011, her daughter-in-law, Patricia Madzin in 2016; and her siblings, John, Anthony, Francis, Marie and Carmel.

Surviving are two sons, Andrew Madzin, Farmingdale, and Paul Madzin and his wife Irene, Brick; three grandchildren, Andrew Madzin and his wife Lina, Fil Madzin, and Elizabeth Madzin; and three great-grandchildren, Emmi, Gio, and Nico Madzin; along with several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Donations in her memory to the Allaire Community Farm, 1923 Bailey's Corner Road, Wall Township, NJ 07719 to benefit children with special needs would be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
