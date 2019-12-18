Resources
Neptune - Pauline J. Shultz, 98, of Neptune, formerly of Waretown, passed away October 29th. Born in Trenton to the late Ferdinand and Rosena Walter. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Edward J. Shultz, in 2009. She was also predeceased by her son, Ferdinand Shultz, in 2018. She is survived by her grandchildren, John Shultz and Lisa Shultz. Pauline will be buried with her husband at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 18, 2019
