Pauline M. Smith



Howell Township - Pauline M. Smith, 77, of Howell township passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Long Branch and raised in Atlantic Township, now known as Colts Neck. She then moved to Howell upon marriage to Donald F. Smith in November, 1963, where she remained until her passing.



Her education began at the Atlantic Township Elementary School. She was a 1962 graduate of Freehold Regional High School. She later attended college for Municipal Government and Planning certifications.



Pauline's many roles have included working as a secretary at McGraw-Hill, New York; Teacher's Aide, closer to home; volunteering in the community and church; mother figure to many; homemaker, baker and cook. She also served on the Howell Township Council for over ten years and Planning Board for over 20 years, as an advocate for preserving open space, farmland, the environment and the quality of life for Howell's residents.



Pauline often said that of all of her positions and titles, the one that made her the most proud was being 'Mrs. Donald Smith'.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald and her son, Paul John, her parents, Joseph J. and Stella Millen Cicalese, her brother, Joseph Cicalese, Jr. and a sister, Stella.



Surviving are a son, Donald F. Smith,Jr., brothers, Tony Cicalese, Nick Cicalese and his wife, Carol, Alex Cicalese, Louie Cicalese and his wife, Connie, sisters, Anna Tompkins, Rose Mary Baehny, and Betty Williams, a sister-in-law, Marjorie Caffrey, many nieces and nephews, including Goddaughter Jill Skelding, her numerous cousins, most notably, Veronica Cicalese. She is also survived by Kim Rufano, who she helped raise.



The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 31 Asbury Avenue, Farmingdale on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold Township.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store