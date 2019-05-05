|
Pauline Pesano
Ocean - Pauline Pesano, 94, of Ocean, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Long Branch, and has been a resident of Ocean for 56 years. Pauline loved flowers, playing bingo, and cheering on her favorite team: the NY Mets.
Pauline was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip in 2000, and her cherished daughter, Nancy Jones in 2017. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Pesano; son, Michael Pesano and his wife Ruth; daughter, Patricia Brake; seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 6pm - 8pm on Tuesday, May 7 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road in Tinton Falls. Funeral service will be offered at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 8 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. For online condolences, please visit Pauline's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019