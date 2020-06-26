Pauline SmithTinton Falls - Pauline Bolden-Smith peacefully departed this life on June 23, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1927 in Carbondale, West Virginia-the third of five children. She was predeceased by her parents the late Otis Lee and Deacon David Bolden, Sr. and she met and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Smith (d. 2011) on January 31, 1946-a union that lasted 65 years. They were blessed with five children: Shirlaine (d. 1971), Anne Victoria, Otis Yvonne, Delores Ann, and Richard Jr. and leaves 9 grand and 18 great grandchildren. Mrs. Smith also raised 5 foster children and provided financial support to children in Kenya. Their blessings included 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.Pauline was baptized and grew up in Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Carbondale, West Virginia; attending Sunday School, participating in youth activities, and singing in the choir. Pauline, the young adult, had a knack for community organizing and fundraising; playing an instrumental role in securing funding and workmen to make repairs to Mt. Zion. She resigned her leadership role to attend to her daughter, Shirlaine's, illness with a congenital heart defect) and the family relocated to New Jersey and the Deborah Heart & Lung Center to seek better medical care. Mrs. Smith was an active member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Red Bank, since October 1963, holding leadership positions in most every church organization.After moving to Red Bank, Mrs. Smith was an active member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church since October 1963; when the Church was known as 'Little Pilgrim' - was located on Pearl Street in Red Bank. At Pilgrim, she worked with every organization and held leadership positions in most including Secretary of the Willing Worker Club (founded by her mother, Mrs. Otis Lee Bolden), President of the Missionary Society, Chairperson of the Membership Committee, Chairperson of The Scholarship and Music Committees, Director of Vacation Bible School and President of the Deaconess Ministry.Mrs. Smith worked as a nurses' aid for The Riverview Medical Center then at the River Crest Nursing Home in Red Bank. Pauline was an Avon representative (1953 - 1985); in 1977 The Avon Corporation recognized her, as the highest producing salesperson in the Nation. Her Avon platform gave her insight into the needs of town residents and enabled her to solicit community support for families in need. She served at the Lunch Break in Red Bank and cheerfully contributed from her own pantry shelves to help those in need. She always wanted to be a missionary and lived her dream in greater Red Bank visiting area hospitals, nursing homes and homes of the elderly and shut in.In addition to service in the church, Mrs. Smith was active in community organizations. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of Martha Chapter #37, O.E.S.-P.H.A.; chairperson of the State Queen pageant, Oziel Grand Chapter, O.E.S.-P.H.A.; Trustee of the White Ridge Cemetery Association; Past General Chairperson, Chaplain and member of the Monmouth County Cotillion Committee, Inc.; Past Daughter Ruler of the Phyllis Wheatley Temple #276, I.B.P.O.E. of W.; Assistant Chaplain of the Mary Hightower District Council; Chaplain and member of the New Jersey State Gospel Choir; member of Church Women United; a Field Worker for the Sea Coast Missionary Baptist Association; and a member of the NAACP of Red Bank. She was honored to receive The Central Jersey Club of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., highest award 2000, the Sojourner Truth Award, and was the recipient of the Louise C. Hughes Silver Bowl Award for Outstanding Service from the New Jersey State Association of the I.B.P.O.E. of W. Women's Auxiliaries and served as the General Chairperson (in addition to many other offices) of the Monmouth County Scholarship Cotillion. The Pauline Smith Scholarship Foundation was created to acknowledge the community service of college bound Monmouth County high school seniors.A socially distanced visitation will take place on Saturday, June 27 at Ely Funeral Home from 9 - 11 am and the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Ely Funeral Home website.