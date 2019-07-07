|
Pauline Terebush
Hopelawn - Pauline Terebush (nee Kuzma), 82, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center - Perth Amboy Division. She was born in Perth Amboy NJ and lived in Hopelawn NJ.
Pauline was employed by DuPont in Parlin NJ, where she was in charge of quality control and was also a plant manager. She was owner of Stewarts Root Beer Hackettstown NJ and Everything Yogurt in the East Brunswick Mall. She most recently worked at Lowes Garden Center in Woodbridge NJ and the former Treasure Island in Woodbridge NJ.
She was a communicant of St. Nicholas Catholic Church of the Byzantine Rite, a member of the St Nicholas and St Michaels Senior Organization. She loved gardening and decorating her church for the holidays, especially for Christmas, her favorite season, for which she also enjoyed decorating her home.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, George and Mary Kuzma.
Pauline is survived by her children, Todd Andrew and Kim Veronica, by her former husband Peter Robert, her sister Jeanette Juhasz, her nephews Paul Juhasz and Sandor Juhasz and his wife Melissa, and her grandnephew Alexander. Also surviving is her beloved 1st cousin John and his wife Cassandra Caga and their children Matthew and Nicolas. Pauline affectionately and lovingly called John and Cassandra her adopted son and daughter in law.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and Monday July 8, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Ana Maria Zevallos/Skrocki, Home for Funerals, 467 State Street Perth Amboy, NJ. Parastas Service of the Byzantine Rite will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m.service at St. Nicholas Catholic Church of the Byzantine Rite Perth Amboy.
Interment will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019