Pearl Jeanette Patterson



Pearl Jeanette Patterson was born July 3, 1929, Long Branch, New Jersey. She was called home September 24, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Pearl was the daughter of the late Minnie Harrington and James Folkes.



As a young child Pearl endured a back injury that hospitalized her for seven years. During this time, she taught herself how to read and write. She graduated from Long Branch Senior High School in 1951. She met James Carey Patterson, Sr and later married and moved to Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. She joined Quinn Chapel African American Episcopal (AME) Church in Atlantic Highlands. Shortly after marriage she entered into Monmouth County Vocational, received her practical Nursing License, then receiving her Associates Degree in Nursing from Brookdale Community College in 1973. Jeanette worked as a nurse in several departments at Riverview Medical Center. She retired from nursing in 1992 but decoded to continue working part-time as a receptionist at Croydon Hall. She then to Tinton Falls where she worked as a receptionist for the Unemployment Office Monmouth County in Neptune. Finally retiring fully at the age of eighty-five



Jeanette was well known for her, love and dedication to Quinn Chapel AME Church and faithfully served as member of several choirs; the Lay Organization; the Missionary; senior member of the Stewardess Board; President of Kitchen Committee and a member of Quinn Chapel Nurses Auxiliary. She served Quinn Chapel AME Church for over 50 years.



Sis. Jeanette also served as a member of the Eastern Stars Naomi Chapter #29 of Atlantic Highlands. She was awarded honoree of the Naomi Chapter #29, O.E.S, P.H.A for recognition and appreciation of over 50 years of dedication, commitment and faithful service. After Neomi Chapter #29 closed she then joined Adah Chapter # 17 of Asbury Park. She also served as a member in several houses of the Eastern Star until poor health deemed her unable to attend



Jeanette is predeceased by her husband James Carey Patterson, Sr., sons: James Carey Patterson, Jr., Robert Carey Patterson and son-in-law Robert Moreland, and brother Albert Folkes. She leaves to cherish her memory one brother Roy Folkes (Sandra), Newport News, VA. and two sisters Margaret Mroz, Long Branch NJ and Elizabeth Harding (Raymond), Scotch Plains, NJ. Four daughters, Terecita Patterson, Port Deposit, MD, Doris Reene Harris, Eatontown, New Jersey, Dellarease Butts VA, Regina Lee Moreland, Neptune, New Jersey. Ten Grandchildren; Aliyia Brooks (Roman Brooks), Vernon Butts, Davida Butts ( ), Jamel Harris, Troy Patterson (Stephorna Patterson), Tiffany Patterson, Jahiz Patterson(Katie Patterson), Shaun Patterson (Nikita Patterson), Gerald Dekle, Gabrielle Dekle; 21 Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifetime of friends



A viewing will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 beginning at 9am at The Rebirth Church 142 Dewitt Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712 followed by a funeral service at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store