|
|
Pearl Jenrette
Long Branch - Pearl Jenrette, age 88 of Long Branch, died April 4, 2019 at home. Pearl was born in South Hill, Virginia and relocated to the shore area at an early age. She was incredibly caring and kind and her loving and generous spirit made an impression on everyone she came in contact with. She was employed by JJ Newberry's in Long Branch for 15 years. Pearl was a very active member of Trinity AME Church in Long Branch and the Golden Link #24 Order of the Eastern Star.
She was predeceased by her parents Nathan, Sr. and Elizabeth Sally; her step-mother, Hattie Sally, her husband William Jenrette; 2 sisters, Mary and Gladys Tisdale, and 3 brothers, Nathan, Jr., Charles and Henry Sally. Surviving are her daughter, Rachel Stevens of Plainfield; 5 sisters; 3 brothers; 4 grandchildren, Randashay Jenrette-Alexander, Ira Stevens III, Iris Stevens, and Ireyah Stevens; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Mausoleum in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019