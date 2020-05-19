Pearl Keller Bell
Pearl Keller Bell, 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 17th.
Pearl was a graduate of Beaver College (Arcadia University) and moved from her native Pennsylvania to New Jersey to teach elementary school. There she met and married Calvin Bell. Together they settled in Matawan, NJ, later in Holmdel, NJ, and then Little Silver, NJ. She enjoyed traveling to her vacation homes in Bay Head, NJ, and Scottsdale, AZ where she spent time with many wonderful friends.
Pearl was the charter member and volunteer at Bayshore Community Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered at the information desk for more than 30 years. She also was a Girl Scout Leader. Pearl was also a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church and was active in both Matawan Presbyterian Church and Tower Hill Presbyterian Church congregations.
Pearl was predeceased by her husband Calvin and grandson Craig. She is survived by her daughter Nina of Tinton Falls, Scot (Barbara) of Lincroft, grandchildren Brooke, Christine, and Jeffery, and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Stop Children's Cancer, 2622 NW 43rd St., Suite B3, Gainesville, FL 32606 https://stopchildrenscancer.org or Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701 https://towerhillchurch.org.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home Red Bank NJ is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.