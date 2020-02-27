|
Pearl "Kitty" LaPatin, 80, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born and raised in New York City, living on the Lower East Side and marrying in 1952. Kitty had lived with her family in Washington, DC and Maryland before moving to Freehold, New Jersey in 1967. She spent 50 years living in the Freehold and Howell area, settling in Delray Beach, Florida 3 years ago.
Kitty was predeceased by her husband, Nathan LaPatin in 1979. She is survived by her sons, Brian LaPatin and his wife, Joan of South Carolina, Drew LaPatin and his partner, Terri Dinney of Palm Beach Shores, Florida, and Adam LaPatin and his wife, Michelle of Ludlow, Massachusetts; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Sara, Kaitlyn, Shannon, Tyler, Kyle, Michaela, Ashley, and Cameron; and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Agudath Achim Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pearl's name to the , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020