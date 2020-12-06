Pearl M. Vitale
Atlantic Highlands -
Pearl M. Vitale, 88 of Atlantic Highlands passed away at home, Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Fredrick and Mae Hutchins she relocated to New Jersey in 1940, living in Toms River and Hazlet. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in Bell Labs, Holmdel before becoming a Homemaker.
Pearl is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Salvatore Vitale of the Atlantic Highlands, adored children, Anthony Vitale and his partner Karen of Port Monmouth, Virginia Connolly and her husband Pat of Hazlet and her cherished grandchildren; Anthony and his fiancé Paige, Nicholas and his wife Tori, Patrick and his partner Grace, Susan and Lisa. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4-8 PM and Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 9AM for a service at 10AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport, NJ 07735. Entombment at St. Joseph Mausoleum, Keyport will follow. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com