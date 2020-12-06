1/
Pearl M. Vitale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl M. Vitale

Atlantic Highlands -

Pearl M. Vitale, 88 of Atlantic Highlands passed away at home, Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Fredrick and Mae Hutchins she relocated to New Jersey in 1940, living in Toms River and Hazlet. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in Bell Labs, Holmdel before becoming a Homemaker.

Pearl is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Salvatore Vitale of the Atlantic Highlands, adored children, Anthony Vitale and his partner Karen of Port Monmouth, Virginia Connolly and her husband Pat of Hazlet and her cherished grandchildren; Anthony and his fiancé Paige, Nicholas and his wife Tori, Patrick and his partner Grace, Susan and Lisa. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4-8 PM and Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 9AM for a service at 10AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport, NJ 07735. Entombment at St. Joseph Mausoleum, Keyport will follow. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Service
10:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved