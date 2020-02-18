|
Peggy A. Troese
Eatontown - Peggy A. Troese, 71, of Eatontown, passed away at home on February 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Peggy was born in Asbury Park to John and Jerry (nee: Mets) Troese on July 30, 1948.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church in Asbury Park. Peggy loved to crochet and be involved in her children's schooling. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Peggy worked at Monmouth Medical Center for over 20 years.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her brother Michael and his wife Leona of Vashon, Washington; her daughters Jennifer Troese and husband Maurice Jones of Eatontown, Loriann and her husband John Miller; her grandchildren Jahmiera Miller, Shawn Scott, Cierra Miller, Julian Jones, Mia Troese, Cianna Miller, Jazmyn Miller and Myles Jones and several cousins.
Family and friends may visit Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown with a funeral service commencing at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ. Repast to follow.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020