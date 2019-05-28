Services
Toms River - Peggy Ann Baskin, 94 of Toms River, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Peggy worked as a private secretary for Todd Motors in Hatfield, PA for 45 years, retiring in 1980. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church where she was a member of the Legion of Mary and volunteered at the Prayer Chapel for 12 years. Born and raised in Germantown, PA., Peggy lived in Forked River and Stuart, FL before settling in Toms River in 2002. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Herbert A. Baskin in 1998, a step son Ira Baskin, her brother John McDonnell and sisters, Betty Mistler and Ada Richard.

Surviving are two step sons, Andrew and Ben Baskin; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River from 8:30 to 9:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River.
