Peggy Maxwell
Tinton Falls - Peggy Maxwell, 97, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, died on June 24, 2019. She was born in Paterson, New Jersey and resided in Manhattan before moving to Crestwood Village in Whiting, New Jersey in 1989. In 2015 she moved to Arbor Terrace in Tinton Falls.
She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Henrietta of Paterson, New Jersey, her brother Thomas from Birmingham, Alabama, and her sister Henrietta Van Duyne of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She is survived by nieces Betsy Ann Maxman of Evanston, Illinois, Hollis Jane Prisament of Egg Harbor Township, Hollis Dixon of Ticonderoga, New York, Diane Louise Maxwell of Acworth, Georgia and two nephews Thomas Van Duyne of Wall, New Jersey and Michael Wayne Van Duyne of Independence, Ohio. Peggy also leaves many grand nieces and nephews.
Ms. Maxwell initiated her working career as a flight attendant for Capital Airlines. She transitioned to nursing after an incident with turbulence ended her flying career. Peggy had a long and distinguished career employed at NBC and its subsidiaries and affiliates which included, but not limited to NBC News, RCA, and Hertz. She retired as an executive assistant after 40 years from GE.
Peggy was a certified Master Gardener who maintained multiple garden plots in Crestwood Village. She produced many varieties of both vegetables and flowers. She often vacationed in Sanibel, Florida with her long time friend and travel companion, Francis DeGennaro. She enjoyed collecting sea shells that she crafted into numerous attractive artifacts.
At Peggy's request she will be cremated and interred with her parents in Laurel Grove Cemetery in Paterson, New Jersey. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Whiting is handling arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019