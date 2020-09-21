Pencilee Jackson
Cliffwood - Pencilee Jackson, 102 of Cliffwood, affectionately known as Pen "Pop Pop," departed this life on Friday September 11, 2020. In 1947 he married Evelina Fludd and had 8 children from that union. He was a member of Community Church of Christ and the Masonic Order FM & AM Butler 42. He retired from Anaconda Copper in 1975. Pencilee was a calm and friendly man who enjoyed life and loved barbecuing. He would do anything to assist someone in need. He was a great among men with a heart of gold. Visitation will be Thursday September 24th from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.