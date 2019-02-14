Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church,
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church,
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park - Penelope Gnesin died peacefully at her home in Asbury Park on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Born and raised in Long Branch, she lived in several towns in New Jersey before settling in Asbury Park 8 years ago.

A graduate of Rutgers University/Cook College, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology with a minor in Music. She went on to become the Founder and Director of the Olympia's Daughters a capella Women's Chorus. Penelope was a practitioner of holistic care and was the 1st Traditional Reiki Master in the state of New Jersey. She was also a certified massage therapist.

Surviving is her loving wife of 20 years, Brenda Sue Fulton, and her siblings: Philip, Mark, and Fern Gnesin, and Surita Lederman.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Asbury Park. The family will be receiving guests at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Joy to the Kids at joytothekids.org or Joy to the Kids Inc, 20883 Houseman Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20148.

For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
