Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
Whiting - Penny K. Umlauf , 63, of Whiting passed away on February 6, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Penny was a lifelong resident of Whiting and worked for the Manchester Township for 22 years. Surviving is her husband, Daniel; daughter, Anne-Marie Umlauf and her husband Aldo; son, Daniel, Jr. and his wife Kelly; 4 sisters and 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1pm - 5pm with a service beginning at 4:30pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Middletown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 9, 2019
