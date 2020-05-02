Percy Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percy Harris

Tinton Falls - Percy Harry Harris, 92, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, passed away on April 22, 2020 at home.

Mr. Harris retired from employment as a physicist at Fort Monmouth in 1984. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Percy Harris was awarded the silver star and several medals during the Korean War.

Percy was predeceased by his parents, Jasper, Sr. and Pearl Harris, and his brothers, Jasper, Jr. and William Harris. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his special daughter Jennifer Boynton, one grandson, three great grand children and a host of family and friends.

Mr. Harris will be interred with honors at Arlington National Cemetery with his wife who passed on April 25, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved