Percy Harris
Tinton Falls - Percy Harry Harris, 92, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, passed away on April 22, 2020 at home.
Mr. Harris retired from employment as a physicist at Fort Monmouth in 1984. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Percy Harris was awarded the silver star and several medals during the Korean War.
Percy was predeceased by his parents, Jasper, Sr. and Pearl Harris, and his brothers, Jasper, Jr. and William Harris. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his special daughter Jennifer Boynton, one grandson, three great grand children and a host of family and friends.
Mr. Harris will be interred with honors at Arlington National Cemetery with his wife who passed on April 25, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 4, 2020.