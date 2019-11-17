|
Perle Schechter
Manchester - Perle Schechter, 86, of Manchester, NJ passed away peacefully on the evening of November 16, 2019 at her residence in Leisure Village West, Manchester NJ.
Perle was born July 13, 1933, and was raised by her parents, Max and Bessie Zelnick, in Brooklyn, NY. It was there that Perle grew up with her brother Seymor and sister Joyce. At the age of 15, in 1948, Perle and her family moved to Toms River, NJ where Perle attended High School at Toms River High School. After High School, Perle moved back to Brooklyn where she met the love of her life, Hy. Perle and Hy were married shortly after in 1953. They moved back to Toms River where Perle and Hy had three sons, Lee, Marc and Ken.
Perle and Hy were avid travelers and journeyed around the world. She was a passionate reader and cherished her vast collection of literature. Perle was also a very accomplished pianist.
Perle worked as the Transportation Coordinator, for the Ocean County Superintendent of Schools Office in Toms River, NJ, for many years.
Perle is survived by her three sons, Lee and his wife Kim, Marc and his wife Chris, Ken and his wife Brenda, and her six grandchildren Corey, David, Samantha, Nicholas, Max and Molly and lastly her two Great Grandchildren Leona and Amelia Rose.
Services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the B'nai Israel Synagogue in Toms River, NJ. Interment will follow at the B'nai Israel Memorial Cemetery on Whitty Road in Toms River, NJ. Services are under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019