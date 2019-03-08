Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Persefoni Papakostanti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1033 West Park Ave.
Ocean, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1033 West Park Ave.
Ocean, NJ
View Map
Asbury Park - Persefoni Papakostanti, age 94 passed away peacefully at Imperial Healthcare in Neptune, NJ on March 4, 2019.

She was born in Cyprus and came to the U.S. in 1947. She lived in Asbury Park most of her life. She was a dressmaker and lifelong and devoted member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Twp.

She is survived by a loving goddaughter, Wilma Gunnersen of Punta Gorda, FL along with her family, and dear friend, John Buckler of Asbury Park, NJ.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10-11am with a service at 11 am St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Ave., Ocean, NJ 07712. Interment to follow St. George Greek Cemetery, Neptune.

Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019
