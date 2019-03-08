|
|
Persefoni Papakostanti
Asbury Park - Persefoni Papakostanti, age 94 passed away peacefully at Imperial Healthcare in Neptune, NJ on March 4, 2019.
She was born in Cyprus and came to the U.S. in 1947. She lived in Asbury Park most of her life. She was a dressmaker and lifelong and devoted member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Twp.
She is survived by a loving goddaughter, Wilma Gunnersen of Punta Gorda, FL along with her family, and dear friend, John Buckler of Asbury Park, NJ.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10-11am with a service at 11 am St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Ave., Ocean, NJ 07712. Interment to follow St. George Greek Cemetery, Neptune.
Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019