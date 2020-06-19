Peter A. DhaenensPeter A. Dhaenens, age 83 passed away on June 7,2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune NJ. Mr. Dhaenens was born in Hawthorne Nj to Peter J and Eva Dhaenens. Beloved husband to the late Karen Dhaenens. They resided in Rockaway and later moved to Forked River. They were married for 48 years.He worked as an electrical engineer in New York for NBC and retired in 1996.Peter and his wife Karen had a love of sailing with their friends at the Keyport Yacht Club.They enjoyed traveling the world together and when he retired, they bought a motor home and travel throughout the country.He is finally at peace with his beloved.A private memorial will take place at a later date.