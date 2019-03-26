|
|
Peter A. DiPierro
Toms River - Peter A. DiPierro, 79, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at Community Medical Center in Toms River on March 24th, 2019. He was born and raised in Lakewood, where he lived until moving to Toms River in 1965. Peter was a graduate of Temple University in Pennsylvania. He worked for many years as a Pharmacist for Rite Aid until his retirement. Peter loved to garden and was very proud of his tomatoes. He loved the beach and collecting sea shells. Peter and his wife Eugenia were snowbirds, traveling by motor home to Florida every year where they would spend three months enjoying the sunshine.
Peter was predeceased by his son Peter A. DiPierro Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife Eugenia (Czajkowski) DiPierro, of 42 wonderful years; his daughter Cynthia DiPierro of California; his sister Janet Cornell of Delran, NJ; his daughter-in-law Donna Di Pierro; and his much loved grandson Peter A. DiPierro III.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28th, from 9 to 10 AM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM at St. Luke RC Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road in Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery 56-80 Cedar Grove Road in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019