Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
Peter A. Frate Obituary
Peter A. Frate

Barnegat - Peter A. Frate, 65, of Barnegat passed February 17, 2019. He resided in Barnegat for over 30 years, where he retired from the Dept. of Public Works and served as a past Lieutenant and Life Member of the Fire Company. Pete was also a volunteer Little League coach. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Karen Frate; three loving children, Peter and wife Donna, Kyle and Ryan Frate; three cherished grandchildren, Summer, Shea and Joshua Frate; his sister, Patty Smith and many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Saturday, 12:30 PM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019
