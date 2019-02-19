|
|
Peter A. Frate
Barnegat - Peter A. Frate, 65, of Barnegat passed February 17, 2019. He resided in Barnegat for over 30 years, where he retired from the Dept. of Public Works and served as a past Lieutenant and Life Member of the Fire Company. Pete was also a volunteer Little League coach. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Karen Frate; three loving children, Peter and wife Donna, Kyle and Ryan Frate; three cherished grandchildren, Summer, Shea and Joshua Frate; his sister, Patty Smith and many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Saturday, 12:30 PM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019