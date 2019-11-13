Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Peter A. Mazza

Peter A. Mazza Obituary
Peter A. Mazza

Neptune City - Peter A. Mazza, 84, of Neptune City, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

He was a manager and trainer at Holly Crest Farm in Locust before retiring.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Mazza; sister, Annette Mazza and step-son, Michael Canneto, Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Mary; children, James (Robin) Canneto and Leatrice Canneto; grandson, Peter Moeller; sister, Connie (Bob) Jackson and brother, John (Rosemary) Mazza.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 6-8 pm on Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
