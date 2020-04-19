|
|
Dr. Peter A. Winkel
Lakewood - Dr. Peter A. Winkel, 81, of Lakewood, passed away at home on April 18. Peter was born in Tallinn, Estonia and emigrated to Germany in 1941 and then to the United States in 1954. The family settled in Lakewood. After graduating from Lakewood High School and then Rutgers University, he spent two years with the Peace Corps in Ethiopia, where he traveled extensively through Africa. When he returned home he earned his PhD in German Literature and began teaching at Rutgers and then Trenton State College, from which he retired in 2000. Peter also had the opportunity to be an exchange professor and teach at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. He lived in Lawrenceville until moving back to Lakewood in 2018.
Peter loved to travel. While still teaching, he spent every summer in Europe, visiting relatives and friends and taking in the sights, the culture, the food and the drink. He also ran student summer tours to Italy from the College. After retirement he returned to Europe as often as possible and also discovered the American West. He had a flair for people and made friends wherever he went.
Peter is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Else Winkel. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Bernt F. Winkel and wife, Carol of Las Vegas, NM and his sister, Madli Monesson and husband, Mark of Toms River. He also leaves behind 5 nieces and nephews: Mark Winkel of Jakarta, Indonesia, Dr. Eric Winkel of Las Vegas, NM, Josh Monesson of Queens, NY, Amanda Migden of Galloway, NJ and Kate Daniel of Santa Fe, NM. He also leaves behind countless friends scattered around the world.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020