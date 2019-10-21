|
West Hollywood - On Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, Peter Bernard Daenzer, of West Hollywood, CA, passed away at his residence at the age of 77. Peter was born on July 29, 1942 in Mount Vernon, NY to Bernard and Valerie (Lee) Daenzer. He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School, South Orange, NJ in 1960, the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School in 1964, and the Harvard Business School Management Program in 1978. He was a proud Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard. He was a passionate businessman in the real estate and insurance industries across the country: Massachusetts, New York, California, Puerto Rico and Florida. He earned the distinctions of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and was a member of the Young Presidents Club (YPO). He received a kidney transplant in 2007 and was a fundraiser for NephCure Kidney International. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John, Richard and George. He is survived by his children and grandchildren Jessica (Thomas) Kelly, William and Margaret of Portland, ME, Matthew Daenzer (Adrienne Pabst), Charles and Caroline of Pacific Palisades, CA, and Rachel (Michael) Brannan, Patrick and Lyla of Phoenix, AZ; wife Rhina Ferrari and stepson Richard (Alex) Ferrari of West Hollywood, CA; sister Jean (Edwin) Aiken of Sunnyvale, CA; and nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held. Memorial contributions can be made in Peter's name to nephcure.org.
