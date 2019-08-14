|
|
Peter Borodich
Brick - Peter Borodich, age 92, of Brick, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 , at home. Born in Queens, NY, he lived in Staten Island prior to moving to Brick in 1994. He worked as a Pipefitter/Welder for Domino Sugar, Brooklyn, NY before his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick. Peter was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Borodich and Alexander Brynko, sister, Helene Straus, grandson, Steven Colucci, and son in laws, Joseph Affatato and Mario Colucci. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Josephine (Baccellieri) Borodich; son, Peter Jr. and Eileen of Lake Como, NJ; Daughters, Linda Affatato of Manchester, NJ, Karen Colucci and Jim Cusick of Staten Island, NY and Diane Borodich of Monroe Township; along with grandchildren, Mario, Peter, Anna, Christina, Carolyn and Jackie; and great grandchildren, Anthony and Joseph. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, 10 AM at St. Dominic's Church, Brick, followed by entombment at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall Township. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019