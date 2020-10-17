Peter C. Calabrese
Manchester - Peter C. Calabrese, 82, of Renaissance, Manchester, died suddenly, Friday, October 16, 2020 at home. Born in Jersey City, he had lived in Little Ferry for 17 years before moving to Manchester 18 years ago. He worked as a bookbinder & printer for several reputable printing firms before taking an early retirement. He was an intelligent, veracious reader. He enjoyed golf, baseball, crossword puzzles, loved sports, and enjoyed the monthly card game with friends playing Texas Hold'em. He was a #1 New York Giants fan. He was also a parishioner of St John's Catholic Church, Lakehurst. Peter is survived by his wife of 42 years, Madeline "Marilyn" Calabrese; sister & brother in law, Mary Lou Ruggiero & Daniel Oliveri; brother, Vincent Calabrese and his wife, Raffaella; brother in law, Peter LiButti; and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews & nieces and many friends. Visitation is Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Tuesday from 2-6 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday at 10:00 am at St John Church, Lakehurst, with entombment to follow to Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
.