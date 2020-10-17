1/
Peter C. Calabrese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter C. Calabrese

Manchester - Peter C. Calabrese, 82, of Renaissance, Manchester, died suddenly, Friday, October 16, 2020 at home. Born in Jersey City, he had lived in Little Ferry for 17 years before moving to Manchester 18 years ago. He worked as a bookbinder & printer for several reputable printing firms before taking an early retirement. He was an intelligent, veracious reader. He enjoyed golf, baseball, crossword puzzles, loved sports, and enjoyed the monthly card game with friends playing Texas Hold'em. He was a #1 New York Giants fan. He was also a parishioner of St John's Catholic Church, Lakehurst. Peter is survived by his wife of 42 years, Madeline "Marilyn" Calabrese; sister & brother in law, Mary Lou Ruggiero & Daniel Oliveri; brother, Vincent Calabrese and his wife, Raffaella; brother in law, Peter LiButti; and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews & nieces and many friends. Visitation is Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Tuesday from 2-6 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday at 10:00 am at St John Church, Lakehurst, with entombment to follow to Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliverie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved