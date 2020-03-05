|
|
Peter C. Danza
Barnegat - Peter C. Danza, 89, of Barnegat, NJ passed March 5, 2020. Formerly of Middletown, NJ he served in the US Army and is retired from the Koch Steel Co., Carteret, NJ where he worked as a Structural Engineer.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Joan (Ritz) Danza; 2 children, Susan and husband Douglas Popok, Christopher Danza; 3 grandchildren, Megan, Karen and Paula; his brother, Michael and wife Anita Danza.
Services private under the direction of Barnegat Funeral Home. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020