Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Peter C. Danza

Peter C. Danza Obituary
Peter C. Danza

Barnegat - Peter C. Danza, 89, of Barnegat, NJ passed March 5, 2020. Formerly of Middletown, NJ he served in the US Army and is retired from the Koch Steel Co., Carteret, NJ where he worked as a Structural Engineer.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Joan (Ritz) Danza; 2 children, Susan and husband Douglas Popok, Christopher Danza; 3 grandchildren, Megan, Karen and Paula; his brother, Michael and wife Anita Danza.

Services private under the direction of Barnegat Funeral Home. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
