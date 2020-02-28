|
Peter Cartmell
Juno Beach - April 20, 1921 - February 22, 2020
Peter Cartmell died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Juno Beach, Florida surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Clydebank, Scotland April 20, 1921. He emigrated to the US at age two with his parents and spent three weeks on Ellis Island before entering the country. His father died when he was five and his mother Kate went to work in estate services as a cook, which she continued throughout her life.
Peter graduated in 1939 from Rumson High School in Rumson, NJ and completed his Business Administration degree, graduating as a Phi Beta Kappa, from Rutgers University in 1943. While at Rutgers he captained the eight-man crew which was undefeated all four years, until the Circle K tourist boat swamped their boat in a race on the East River in New York City. Peter joined ROTC at Rutgers, completed his officer training in 1943, and was shipped to England as a part of the heavy equipment battalion in the 9th Infantry. He spent D-Day in the English Chanel and landed on Omaha Beach on D-3, June 9, 1944. Peter was wounded July 18th when a German tank destroyed the tank he was guarding. He was hastily driven out of the combat zone on the hood of a jeep and eventually made it back to the US where he received a Purple Heart and recovered fully.
Peter met the great love of his life, Constance Wingerter, on the beach in Sea Bright, NJ in 1941. Consie says he was the best-looking lifeguard on the beach and she always knew he was the one for her. Consie woke up one night and told her mother she dreamed she married Peter Cartmell and he limped down the aisle. Ten months later, on May 26, 1945, she married Peter Cartmell and he did indeed limp down the aisle, having not yet fully recovered from his war injuries. They were married for 74 wonderful years and were perfect together in every way.
Peter and Consie had five children; Virginia (m. Robert), Peter Bayard, Jennifer (m. Charles), Elizabeth (m. Paul), and George (m. Desiree), and has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Peter enjoyed great success as a banker, joining Fidelity Union Bank in 1945 as a cashier and retiring in 1985 as the CEO and Chairman of the bank. He traveled widely and created a host of new partnerships, served as a valuable mentor to many, and was an advocate for women's rights, including leading the charge to admit female members to the all-male Essex Club in Newark, NJ. One of his many projects at the bank included working with Sonny Werblin, owner of the NY Jets, to build the Meadowlands. Peter also served on many boards, including Thomas & Betts, Foster Wheeler, and the Rutgers Board of Trustees for 25 years before also joining their Board of Governors. He continued to find ways to serve the public interest, and in doing so became the mayor of Rumson for four years in the early 1960s. During his time as mayor he created a Memorial Day parade that is still held today. He remained active in the community as a long-standing member of Sea Bright Beach Club, Rumson Country Club, and St. George's by the River.
Peter and Consie maintain homes in Oceanport, NJ and Juno Beach, FL and Peter enjoyed migrating between the two with the seasons to visit with friends and enjoy the outdoors - golfing, sitting by the beach and enjoying a "Dusty Miller", or spending long days boating on the river, whipping his grandchildren around on rafts.
A true leader and patriarch of his family, Peter steadfastly exemplified a life well-lived. His achievements were built on a bedrock of strength, courage, compassion, sharp intellect, hard work, and above all, love. His work ethic was only rivaled in measure by his boundless generosity, giving freely to any in need, especially his family, and never asking for anything in return. Those lucky enough to know him best will remember him at his happiest, enjoying life's simplest pleasures: at the helm of his boat, catching crabs with his grandchildren, or sharing a five-o'clock cocktail and conversation with his children, but more than anything else, holding the hand of his beloved Consie.
A memorial in New Jersey is being planned for a future date. Gramps, we love and miss you.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020