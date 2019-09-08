|
|
Peter Cooney
Spring Lake Heights - Peter Cooney, 93, of Spring Lake Heights passed away in his home on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.
Born in County Cavan, Ireland, Peter emigrated to America in 1948, crossing the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Mary. Peter first found work in his uncle's New York City bar, before beginning his 30 year career with Amoco Standard Oil Co. Peter married Elizabeth Olwill on September 12, 1953, and they raised their family in the Bronx, NY before moving to Spring Lake Heights in 1980.
Although Peter retired at the age of 58, he remained active in St. Catharine's parish, where he and Betty served as eucharistic ministers. Peter enjoyed traveling, and spent many winters in Florida with Betty in recent years. Peter had worked hard his entire life, enjoyed a good meal, and loved his family.
Peter is survived by his cherished wife of almost 66 years, Elizabeth (nee Olwill) Cooney, his sister Bridie McGauran of Ireland, his son Francis and wife Nancy, Brielle, his beloved daughter Elizabeth Cooney of Tinton Falls, his son Gerard and wife Guen of Spring Lake Heights and his grandchildren Joseph, Jane, John, and Jess.
Visitation Monday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30am in St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Please go directly to the Church on Tuesday morning, as there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Burial in the Cooney plot in St. Catharine's Cem., Sea Girt.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the Cooney family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019