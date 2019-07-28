|
|
Peter Dimas Ortiz
Red Bank - Ortiz, Peter Dimas, 89 of Red Bank since 1971 passed peacefully on July 26, 2019. He was born to the late Pedro and Ester Ortiz in Tucuman, Argentina. Peter was an accountant in Argentina and after moving to the United States he became the food manager at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was a communicant at St. Anthony R.C. Church and enjoyed collecting coins, gardening, watching Argentina soccer and his favorite player, No. 10, Lionel Messi. Most of all, Peter enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend! Loved by all! He will be sorely missed!
He is predeceased by a son-in law, Kenneth; two brothers Adolfo Alberto and Oscar Ortiz and a sister, Yolanda.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Maria; a son, Victor and his wife, Linda; a daughter, Grace Magee; two brothers, Raul and his wife Elba and Hugo Hector Ortiz; four grandchildren, Derrick and his wife Amanda, Lauren and her husband Matthew, Gabriela and Sofia.
There will be a visitation on Monday July 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 11 AM at St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank, N.J. An entombment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Riverview Medical Center Radiation Dept. Red Bank, N.J. Please visit Peter's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019