Peter F. Burnham
Tinton Falls - Peter F. Burnham, 76, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27th at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Born in New London, CT, Peter was raised in Collingswood, NJ. A 1962 graduate of Bishop Eustace High School in Pennsauken, NJ, he received his B.A. from St. Francis College in Loretto, PA, and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton. Peter received his PhD from the Catholic University of America.
Peter was a nationally known leader in the community college world. He spent his entire professional career working in community colleges, beginning at Prince George's CC in Landover, MD where he was a professor and textbook author. He moved to administration when he became Academic Dean at Tompkins Cortland CC (TC3) in Dryden, NY. Peter was named the youngest President in the SUNY system in 1984 when he was inaugurated as the President of the Schenectady County CC in Schenectady, NY. Peter and his family moved to Monmouth County in 1991 where he was named the President of Brookdale CC in Lincroft, NJ. Peter's tenure at Brookdale was associated with a period of great growth, expansion, and the start of the Communiversity.
Peter enjoyed playing golf, reading, and restoring antique cars. He was an avid baseball fan, and supported the Yankees and the Phillies. Family was most important to Peter, who organized many memorable family vacations. He was especially fond of Sea Isle City and Block Island.
His is survived by his beloved wife Victoria; his children Kristine (Nathan) Marceca, David Burnham, and William Burnham; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Christopher and Kelly Burnham and Jon and Tori Burnham; his nephews Thomas (Tingting) Burnham and Charles T. Burnham; his aunt Constance O'Brien; his grandchildren Samantha, Evelyn and Vivian Marceca; as well as his canine friend, Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Penny (Ann) and Charles Burnham; his aunt and uncle, Milton and Evelyn Wallace; his uncle, Francis Burnham; and his in-laws, Edward and Mary Dziadul.
To honor Peter's legacy of public service and providing opportunities for higher education, his family will be organizing a scholarship in his name. In lieu of flowers, please consider e-mailing Burnham.Memorial@gmail.com for further information on how to assist Peter's family in achieving this goal.
Visitation Sunday, November 1st, 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Monday, November 2nd 10:15 am at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft. For messages of condolence, please visit Peter's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
In order to accommodate all of Peter's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting so that all guests are able to safely pay their respects. COVID 19 regulations require masks and social distancing.