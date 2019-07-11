|
Peter Francis Kamienski
Manchester - Peter Francis Kamienski, 86, of Manchester, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Passaic, he resided in Clifton from 1962-2004, before moving to Toms River for 8 years and then Manchester 6 years ago. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He earned his Master's Degree in Business from Farleigh Dickenson University and worked as a Cost Accountant for Ford, RCA, Varityper, Titan Tool and at H& R Block as a Tax Preparer. He also worked as an adjunct at Bloomfield College and a realtor for Caldwell Banking Realty. He was well versed on many academic, political issues, and current events. He loved tinkering around in his garage and enjoyed being outside taking care of his garden. Most importantly was the love of his family. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara C. (née Niemotka) in February 2019. Surviving are his children, Karen Correia (John), Nadine De Marinis (Chris), and Paul Kamienski (Elizabeth), 7 grandchildren, Steven, Allison, Daniel, Lindsay, Henry, Gracelyn and Evelyn, step-grandchildren, Kristiana and Christopher and step-great granddaughter Tianna. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM with a 3 pm Service at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd. Manchester. Interment is Monday 10:30 AM at the Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019