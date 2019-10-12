|
Peter Guidice
Toms River - Peter Guidice 70, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River Twsp died on Friday October 11, 2019. Born in Hoboken, NJ he lived in Wood-Ridge, NJ before moving to Ortley Beach 14 years ago. Peter worked as a Regional Manager for Watkins-Shepard in Sayreville, NJ before he retired. Earlier in his career, he worked as a truck driver for Smith Transport and was a member of the Teamsters Local 560. He was an avid fisherman who was the "unofficial mayor" of his block. You could often find him on the boardwalk or on his porch chatting with friends and neighbors. He loved hanging out with his grandkids, taking long naps or working on his tan during the summers. He was predeceased by his brother, Carl Guidice. Surviving is his loving wife Anita of 51 years, two daughters Carey Piret and her husband Brian of Wood Ridge, NJ and Dana Whitney and her husband Paul of Queen Creek, AZ along with his three beloved grandchildren Julie, Jack and Luke. Also surviving are his three sisters Judy Abbattista, Janet Fischetto and Roseann Zielinski. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Peter on Monday October 14, 2019 from 3 to 6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave Lavallette, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Glioblastoma Foundation at https://glioblastomafoundation.org/, Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019