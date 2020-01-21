|
Peter H. Giandonato
Freehold - Peter H. Giandonato, 68, of Freehold passed away on Sunday, January 19.
He was born to the late Raymond Giandonato and America Cavallaro May 2nd, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA where he grew up.
Being the first person in his family to graduate from college, he paved the way for his children to follow in his footsteps and was very proud when they all received their degrees.
Peter was a true businessman. He ran many McDonalds and Roy Rogers franchises before finding his calling: helping people that were suffering from substance abuse and addiction.
He worked for a non-profit organization for over 30 years, doing everything from counseling, to handling the contracts/finances, to being a huge part in getting their new facilities built. Peter worked tirelessly to make sure that people that were suffering had a second chance, working with judges to stop incarcerations of the people he helped.
He found happiness in knowing that his work helped so many throughout his life.
Peter was predeceased by his wife Mary Jane Toro in 1998.
Surviving are his two daughters and son: Paula Miller and her husband Edward Aversa, Kathleen Giandonato, Peter Giandonato Jr., and his wife Brittany Giandonato; and his three loving grandchildren: Arabella Miller, Samantha Aversa, and Martin Giandonato.
Memorial gathering Saturday, January 25, 1pm until the time of the memorial service at 3pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd. Holmdel, NJ 07733.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if donations can be made in honor and memory of Peter Giandonato to the local organization, Hope Sheds Light in Toms River NJ : http://www.hopeshedslight.org/
To leave a message of condolence or to share a favorite memory please visit Peter's memorial page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020