Peter H. Ramsey
Lakewood - Peter went home to his Heavenly Father April 27, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Peter was born and raised in Manhattan, NY, joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served in Japan and Hawaii in Naval Intelligence. After discharge from the Navy, he worked for RCA/NASA Division launching satellites.
A newly formed Police Department in Brick piqued his interest. He joined the force (Badge 25) and advanced to Detective Sergeant. He was highly acclaimed for his expertise in police work, but more importantly for his strong presence in coaching and helping teens stay out of trouble and get back on track to become productive adults. He retired after 25 years of service.
Peter and his wife live in Four Seasons for the past 21 years. He enjoyed golf, pinochle, going to the gym, dancing, reading and sports, especially tee ball, soccer and football his grandsons played.
Surviving is his devoted wife Caroline, of 37 years, daughter Christina Kelly, son Peter Ramsey and wife Debbie, daughter Keri DiMatteo and husband Joe, grandsons James Caudill and wife Marta, Santino DiMatteo and Giovanni DiMatteo, brother George Ramsey, sisters Violet Staffa and Pat Gaskill, brother in law Ted Jablkowski and wife Kathy.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be held at a later date at St. Dominic's RC Church.
Silverton Memorial Funeral 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of arrangements. www.silvertonmemoiral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020