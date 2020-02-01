|
Peter J. Femiano
Freehold Twp. - Peter J. Femiano, 54, of Freehold Twp. died Friday, January 31, 2020 at home. Born in Jersey City, he resided in Berkeley Twp. before moving to Freehold last year. Peter worked at JR's Ocean Bar & Grill, Seaside Heights for many years before retiring. Peter was predeceased by his father Thomas Bernard Femiano in 2001, his grandfather Pasquale Pepe in 2007 and his grandmother Mary Pepe in 2009. Peter is survived by his daughter Chandler Maria Femiano of Pawtucket, RI, his mother Constance Pepe Higgins and step-father Gerald Higgins of Winter Garden, Fl, his uncle John Pepe, his aunt Rosemarie Pepe, his niece Rachel Pepe of Lancaster, Pa, 2 nephews Michael Pepe & family of Monroe, Wa., David Pepe & family of Hamilton, NJ, many loving cousins and his good friend Wayne Grossman for over 35 years, and many other friends. A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
