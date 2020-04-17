Services
More Obituaries for Peter Globis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Globis Obituary
Freehold - Peter J. Globis, 86, of Freehold died April 15, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Edison Township.

He was born in Freehold and was a lifelong resident. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. He was a truck driver for more than 50 years, working mostly for Brock Farms, Freehold. Pete will be dearly missed by family and friends. He was a strong man, proud father and grandfather, always showing his love through his actions, putting the needs of others above his own. Surviving is his former spouse and lifelong friend, Diane King; two daughters and a son-in-law, Joanne Wagner and Lorraine and Shawn McKenna; two brothers, Charles and John Globis; two sisters, Katherine Lewis and Agnes Benson; four grandchildren, Thomas Wagner, Kathleen Wagner, Stephen DePugh and Scott DePugh; three great-grandchildren, Robert Bozarth, Scarlett DePugh and Cecily DePugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
