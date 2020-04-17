Services
Peter J. King


1946 - 2020
Peter J. King Obituary
Peter J. King

Brooklyn - Peter J. King, Sr, 73, was born in Brooklyn, NY and made Bradley Beach his home for over 20 years. Peter was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a Verizon Service Technician for over 30 years. He was proud of his work, retiring shortly after 9/11 where he was instrumental in restoring NYC. He was strong for his family throughout his five-year battle with illness.

He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Sarah King (nee Lacey). He is survived by his son, Peter, Jr.; his older siblings Michael, Thomas and Maureen.; and Sisters-in-Law of Sharyn and Cathy. He is greatly missed and loved by his nephews and nieces Michael, Corrine, Nancy, Bill, Maureen, John, Sarah Jane, Colleen and Lee; grand-nephews and grand-nieces (who fondly called him "GUP" for Great Uncle Peter) Kerry, Michael, Thomas, Elle, Liam, Hugh, Greta, Sonny and Adele.

Peter will be most remembered for his great storytelling, a big heart, wonderful sense of humor and love of his family. He spoke kindly and often of his friends and neighbors: Roger and Kathy, Bob, Diane and Pete, Rosemary, Diane, Harold and Sharon and the nurses who cared for him.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
